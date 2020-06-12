/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
187 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
8510 Grand Division Ave
8510 Grand Division Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1152 sqft
8510 Grand Division, Garfield Hts - 3 bed 2 bath home! $945 rent / $945 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
4696 East 93rd St
4696 East 93rd Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$935
1150 sqft
4696 E 93rd St., Garfield Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home on corner lot! $935 rent / $935 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
11611 Fordham Road
11611 Fordham Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1209 sqft
3 bed Bungalow! NO SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers. - 3 bedroom home. Updated Eat-in Kitchen. 2 bedrooms on first floor and 1 large bedroom upstairs! Partially finished basement! Full use of the Garage. Nice front porch for relaxing evenings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9504 S Highland Ave
9504 South Highland Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom colonial with central air in Garfield Heighgts. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement and 2 car garage.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
10901 Elmwood Ave
10901 Elmwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1481 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
4665 E. 85th St.
4665 East 85th Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
garfield 3 bedroom - 3 bedroom (RLNE5685901)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
12708 Rexwood Avenue
12708 Rexwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
Open house May 31th, 2020 @ 3pm - 4pm. ID required. https://step2llc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
1 of 1
Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9706 Robinson
9706 Robinson Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
Just installed new carpet and paint, ready for lease now.
Results within 1 mile of Garfield Heights
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
14603 Krems Ave
14603 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
For sale or rent. Rent for $950 section 8 OK or for sale for $72,900, see linting #4171079. New furnace with central air. Ready to move-in. Freshly painted interior. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and a huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
11622 Lenacrave Avenue
11622 Lenacrave Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Union - Miles Park
1 Unit Available
11338 Cotes Avenue
11338 Cotes Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1393 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5123 Stanley Ave
5123 Stanley Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
Bungalow, 3 bdrm 1 ba - (RLNE5756647)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5144 Miller Ave.
5144 Miller Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1540 sqft
maple hts single - maple hts single (RLNE5665770)
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
7813 Harvard Ave
7813 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1364 sqft
7813 Harvard Ave Cleveland, OH 44105 - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
1 of 32
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Union - Miles Park
1 Unit Available
9801 Pratt Avenue
9801 Pratt Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single family home available for rent. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com/application application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
5229 Forest Avenue
5229 Forest Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1259 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath available for rent immediately in the Maple Heights area. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Union - Miles Park
1 Unit Available
10422 Dove Avenue
10422 Dove Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house available in nice neighborhood. Rent is $1050 with full months rent deposit also. No felonies or evictions over the past 5 years. utilities not included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
13506 Beachwood Avenue
13506 Beachwood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
$250 MOVE-IN CASH BONUS. Newly renovated unit, ready to move in! This house is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a large loft bedroom on the top floor. It's a big house for a great price. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.
Similar Pages
Garfield Heights Apartments with GarageGarfield Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarfield Heights Apartments with Parking