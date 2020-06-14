Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beachwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24006 Cedar Rd
24006 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Beachwood
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2243 South Belvoir Blvd
2243 South Belvoir Boulevard, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1534 sqft
Sweet and CLEAN University Heights rental, totally move in ready. All appliances included. Gleaming hardwood floors on first, carpet in family room. Detached 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen! Three bedrooms on 2nd level. Finished lower level rec room.
Results within 5 miles of Beachwood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$758
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
4404 E. 156th St. Down
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099 Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Moreland
1 Unit Available
15700 Van Aken Blvd 17
15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shaker - Property Id: 271088 Classic Shaker Hts Apt ,, hard wood floors, A/C, Easy access to Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, see web site; SouthShaker.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Beachwood, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beachwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

