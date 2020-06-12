/
2 bedroom apartments
38 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
148 Milligan Road
148 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! . Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
32 Sheridan Road
32 Sheridan Road, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Great waterfront apartment. House raised after Sandy. High and Dry. Off street parking.
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
303 9th Street
303 9th St, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large, Spacious Apt Abundant In Closets and Storage! Unique Layout With BRs Located On Opposite Ends of Apt! Walk In Closets! Attic Storage! Clean, Convenient and Comfortable! Many Windows Allowing For Brightly Lit Rooms! All Newly Renovated!
Results within 1 mile of West Babylon
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.
Babylon
1 Unit Available
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.
Babylon
1 Unit Available
125 Deer Park Avenue
125 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Large Walk Up Attic, EIK, Front & Back Entrances. **Please Note- this apartment is located in downtown Babylon and next to a busy bar.
Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
170 W Montauk Hwy Highway, #9
170 Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
55+ Development in Lindenhurst Village . This is 2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Hardwood floors. CAC Gas stove and heat. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and Dryer in apartment.
Results within 5 miles of West Babylon
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
East Massapequa
8 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Copiague Harbor
1 Unit Available
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water
North Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
294 43rd St
294 43rd Street, North Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!
West Islip
1 Unit Available
10 Hawley Avenue
10 Hawley Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated and updated 2 Bedroom apartment. Wood Floors, New Carpet, New Windows, Great space and Great Location, close to the Train.
Wheatley Heights
1 Unit Available
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
Amityville
1 Unit Available
39 Ireland Place
39 Ireland Place, Amityville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculate first floor two bedroom apartment close to transportation and the heart of the village amenities. Washer and dryer on first floor with large oversized eat in kitchen. Front porch and back deck, off street parking for 2 cars.
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship.
East Massapequa
1 Unit Available
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
1201 Round Swamp Road
1201 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
2 Bedroom plus office, 1 Bath on main level! Freshly Painted and Updated Floors, Driveway Parking, Tenant Pays Utilities, Oil Heat.
