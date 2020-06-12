/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, NY
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
197 Deer Ct Drive
197 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1473 sqft
Beautifully renovated condo, Eat in kitchen, Living room with dining area and sliding doors leading to your own patio, Fireplace, and a half bath on the first floor.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
79 Ruth Court
79 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1126 sqft
NO BROKER FEE -- saves you over $137 per month. 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental with loft and storage room and NEW CARPET for $1,650.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
222 Ruth Court
222 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1049 sqft
Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
15 Kensington Way
15 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
Feels like home. BEAUTIFUL spacious 2/3 bedroom Townhouse style unit boasts many upgrades. No upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Lovely kitchen, living room/dining combo with sliders to patio overlooking the lake.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
10 Kensington Way
10 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms, One and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Hillside Drive
100 Hillside Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Two bedrooms and one bathroom condo located in the Goshen Central School District. Brand New Stove, Washer, Dryer, and Two new wall air conditioners. The rent includes water. Close to shops and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
82 Sullivan Street
82 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2182 sqft
Charming village apartments ready for you to move in. This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment has recently been updated and is ready to be someones home! $1250/ month, no utilities included, landlord will accept a small pet.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
19 Brook Street
19 Brook Lane, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Fresh Paint new floors, no carpets. Move in ready 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances. New laundry appliances. Assigned Parking for two vehicles. Shared Back yard for family relaxing and recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2060 17K Route
2060 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY! Contact for virtual showing! Affordable rental opportunity in central location! Modern 2 bedroom mobile home located in the quaint town of Montgomery.
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
647 Lybolt Road
647 Lybolt Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Looking for a decent priced rental once and for all? This is it! Comfortable second floor 2 bedroom apartment, This apartment is in perfect condition, ready to move in.
