Apartment List
/
NY
/
horseheads
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Horseheads, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1015 S Main St
1015 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3282 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Home For Rent in Horseheads. Great Location, Aesthetically decorated and move-in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors through-out, lots of storage. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Gardner Rd.
331 Gardner Road, Horseheads, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1032 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch with updated kitchen. New windows. Deck off the kitchen-washer & dryer. Large lot
Results within 1 mile of Horseheads

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
118 Vinel
118 Vinel Circle, Horseheads North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new carpet, tile flooring, countertops, painted through-out, 1 car garage. Back patio, washer and dryer hook-ups. Available now, no pets or smokers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
181 Old Ithaca Road
181 Ithaca Road, Chemung County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1135 sqft
Tastefully designed with an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with ample closet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, private parking. All major appliances. Large deck off of the kitchen. 24-hour notice for all showings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Hunters Run
12 Hunters Run, Chemung County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Fabulous location and move-in ready! Beautiful Kitchen w/ new stainless steel applications and granite countertops. As well as a breakfast bar, dining area, and a lovely formal dining room too.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Level Acres
33 Level Acres Drive, Horseheads North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. New appliances, new bath, kitchen with a nice open patio and central air. Off street parking
Results within 5 miles of Horseheads

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
517 W Fourth st
517 West 4th Street, Elmira, NY
Studio
$700
400 sqft
Nice studio apt, very spacious, nice eat in kitchen, shared washer and dryer, off street parking, nice quiet area with front and back porch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
559 Riverside Ave.
559 Riverside Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1821 sqft
Immaculate single family home on Elmira's Southside Riverside neighborhood. Open floor plan with great entertaining breakfast bar. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Modern color scheme throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
53 Ridge View Lane
53 Ridge View Lane, Chemung County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 3.49 acres in the desirable Fox Ridge subdivision w/spectacular views. Open floor plan w/bright spacious rooms. Well appointed kitchen w/KraftMaid cabinetry. Wide open living room & formal dining room. 1st floor laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Horseheads

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Raecrest Circle
389 Raecrest Circle, Southport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1768 sqft
Quaint, well maintained 2 Bedroom Ranch, 1 bath, on a large lot, open concept between Kitchen and Living Room, with a back deck in a quiet Southport neighborhood. Perfect for one or two people.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Horseheads, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Horseheads renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Horseheads Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYElmira, NY
Corning, NYCayuga Heights, NY
Cortland, NYWellsboro, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornell University