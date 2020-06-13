Apartment List
NY
/
hicksville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Virtual Showing Available. Pictures Online. Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4-5 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP.
Results within 5 miles of Hicksville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,655
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1705 Royal Road
1705 Royal Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
204 Fairview Boulevard
204 Fairview Boulevard, Hempstead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 5 bedrooms with extra office and spare room with Sunroom on 1st floor and Deck on 2nd floor.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
289 Post Avenue, #206
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement.
Results within 10 miles of Hicksville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hicksville, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hicksville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

