3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY
Hicksville
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
Hicksville
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
Hicksville
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
Hicksville
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
Hicksville
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
51 Friendly Road
Hicksville
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.
Hicksville
61 Spindle Rd
61 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Spacious, well maintained house close to public pool, Fork Ln ES and shopping. Lots of storage. Credit and background check through NTN required.
Hicksville
116 East Avenue
116 East Avenue, Hicksville, NY
116 East Avenue
Hicksville
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
Hicksville
6 Dikeman Court
6 Dikeman Court, Hicksville, NY
Lovely 4 Br cape with updated bth and Kitchen
Hicksville
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.
Hicksville
39 Acre Ln
39 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
Readily avlbl very neat& clean big house with 4/5 bed&2 bath with extra room and cozy sunroom with nice yard. Close proximity to all and mid block quiet street location.
Hicksville
19 Straw Lane
19 Straw Lane, Hicksville, NY
Updated Colonial Single Family House Conveniently Located Near Hicksville LIRR And Major Highways, Features 5 Good-size Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room On Second Floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville
Levittown
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
Jericho
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
6 Livingston Ave
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
66 Terrehans Lane
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Jericho
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.
Levittown
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.
Jericho
277 Vista Drive
277 Vista Drive, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2262 sqft
Newport Model featuring three Bedrooms and two and a half baths, main floor Family Room, Atrium, EIK plus large Living and Dining Rooms.
Old Westbury
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
