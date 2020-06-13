Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Seaside Heights, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
222 Hiering Avenue
222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
JULY & AUGUST AVAILABILITY! Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include...
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Heights

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1505 Boulevard
1505 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14 F Street
14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
110 Trenton Avenue
110 Trenton Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3300 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11 Dover Avenue
11 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Weekly Summer Rental in Lavallette, Ocean block. This is the perfect beach home with 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor), 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms, washer/dyer, fenced yard, outdoor shower, grill, patio and deck. 6 beach badges included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Heights
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
113 E Lakewood Avenue
113 East Lakewood Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sit and feel the bay breeze on your front porch! This cute & charming Ocean Gate Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. There is an attic & basement for storage. Credit/Background, Lease Application + Proof of Income is required.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seaside Heights, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seaside Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

