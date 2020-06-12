/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:04 AM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Seaside Heights, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Seasonal townhouse style rental for $1000 a week, with off street parking and walking distance to beach and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen and baths, den on 2nd level could be additional bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Heights
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Heights
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1 24th Avenue
1 24th Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL IN SO. SEASIDE PARK!! Oceanfront condo with a built in pool located in a peaceful area of the Jersey Shore.
Results within 10 miles of Seaside Heights
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
256 Mantoloking Road
256 Mantoloking Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
2019 CONSTRUCTION - SPACIOUS (1600 sq. ft.
1 of 34
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches.
Similar Pages
Seaside Heights 3 BedroomsSeaside Heights Apartments with BalconySeaside Heights Apartments with Garage
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJ