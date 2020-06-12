/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
348 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1204 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
51 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2002
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 298787 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2014 Hudson St 2
2014 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 171880 *NO BROKER FEE* Beautiful impeccably maintained luxury building in excellent location! Shuttle Service to/from NYC, Stopping at the 178th Street Subway Stop and GWB Port Authority Station All
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Main Street 4
100 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,077
The Modern B - Penthouse - Property Id: 81047 -No broker fee ! - Brand New High-Rise ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Main Street 2
15 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
The Oyster - 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 81937 - No broker fee. - 2 Months Free On (Select units) - Excellent Waterfront Location. - Only $500 Security Deposit if approved. - Stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Central Rd 1012
2020 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1200 sqft
luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266041 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3540 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 Hudson St 2030
2006 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Prime Location - Property Id: 153757 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lee
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,761
1539 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941 NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES! Transforming nature's natural energy into power which fuels life, in every condition and expression: this is the main aim of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gorge Rd 1008
1008 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1060 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163468 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment Options in the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
660 River Road 5
660 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58388 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
840 River Road 3
840 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
2 Bed / 2 Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44513 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
250 River Road 5
250 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1200 sqft
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58386 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
21 BEVERLY PL
21 Beverly Pl, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to this quiet and spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment that offers great space for entertaining. This townhouse like unit is conveniently situated near public transportation, the ferry, eateries, and shopping plazas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst Avenue
40 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave, Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping
