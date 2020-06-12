317 Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
60 Monmouth Drive
60 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
Winter Rental!!Lovely seashore colonial located in the desirable town of Deal NJ. This home has 7 renovated bedrooms, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors and a fully renovated basement.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Court
7 Campbell Court, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL in the heart of Deal. Charming fully furnished 3/4 bedroom cape. Eat in kitchenliving room, plus large den, updated baths. Newly renovated basement. Large yard with deck. Avail for winter 2020/21 Sept-June

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Poplar Avenue
89 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY - Recently renovated Kitchen and Baths.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen,separate washer and dryer,each room has their own private bath.Private deck in rear, front porch,driveway. Close to Shopping, beach and Monmouth University.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
28 Richmond Avenue
28 Richmond Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$32,000
Summer rental in the heart of Deal! Huge furnished front porch to enjoy the fresh ocean air & breezes all summer long ! furnished 4 + large bedrooms , 3 full baths, ample kitchen w/ granite counters, plenty of cabinet space & eat in dinette.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
11 Lakeview Road
11 Lakeview Road, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Winter Rental. Spacious home with 5 large size bedrooms, updated kitchen and hardwood floors in living room and dining room. 3.5 baths , central air and gas heat. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front porch or playing on the large side yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
111 Brighton Avenue
111 Brighton Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 3 BD/2 BATH UPDATED CUTE CAPE.ONE BEDROOM AND BATH ON THE MAIN FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS EXTRA ROOM UPSTAIRS FOR STORAGE.EAT IN KITCHEN. SITTING ROOM OFF LIVING ROOM.PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
90 Neptune Avenue
90 Neptune Avenue, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2908 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - Seashore Colonial with loads of living space.3 floors of bedrooms and baths. 2nd floor has 4 bds/ 2 baths and the 3rd floor has 2 bds/ 1 bath. New wood floors on the main floor. Large wrap around porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
17 Wyckoff Street
17 Wyckoff Street, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Deal this fully furnished & newly renovated home has hardwood floors, washer/dryer and is conveniently located to Monmouth University, transportation, shopping & beach. No smoking and no pets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deal
1 Unit Available
102 Monmouth Drive
102 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
7 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL. Bright & spacious home with hardwood floors, newer bathrooms & kitchen, back deck, fully furnished & conveniently located. No smoking & no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Deal

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$29,500
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
191 Norgrove Avenue
191 Norgrove Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great winter rental in a prime location. Clean and spacious house featuring 4 bedrooms, large open kitchen, and a beautiful deck. Available Sept. 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
562 N Edgemere Drive
562 North Edgemere Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1760 sqft
Winter rental in Ocean Township school district has four bedrooms, two full baths with all the comforts and charm of home. Living room features stone fireplace with gas insert, french doors to screened in porch.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
316 8th Avenue
316 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Charming 1 bedroom apt on quiet street 2 blocks from Ocean.. Recently renovated w new kitchen and bath, hardwood floors thru out and walk out terrace off living room. Must see to appreciate...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Deal, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Deal renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

