Apartment List
/
ND
/
bismarck
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:54 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bismarck renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 PM
25 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 PM
10 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,005
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
5 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$650
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bismarck
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Bismarck
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
977 sqft
2401 40th Avenue SE #314 Available 09/04/20 Shoal Creek - PET FRIENDLY! - New Low Income apartments for rent in Mandan!!! NOW PET FRIENDLY! Shoal Creek Apartments offer 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom units with sun-rooms, dens, in-unit washer & dryer, garages,

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bay Townhomes
4001 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
211 12th Ave NW
211 12th Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
211 12th Ave NW- This bi-level 5 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is nestled in west Mandan. The living room upstairs is spacious and features hardwood floors and plenty of wall space for decor.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
29th Street Townhomes
4009 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bismarck, ND

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bismarck renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBismarck 3 BedroomsBismarck Accessible Apartments
Bismarck Apartments with BalconiesBismarck Apartments with GaragesBismarck Apartments with GymsBismarck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBismarck Apartments with Parking
Bismarck Apartments with Washer-DryersBismarck Dog Friendly ApartmentsBismarck Furnished ApartmentsBismarck Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mandan, ND

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Bismarck State College