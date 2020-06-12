Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND

Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1293 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1486 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Hills
2 Units Available
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1413 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1225 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Hills
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2129 E. Capital Avenue
2129 East Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome. Pet friendly. 2500 sq ft. - 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Pet friendly 2500 sq ft. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5845315)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4351 Cumberland Loop
4351 Cumberland Loop, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Modern 3 bed/2.5 bath Single Family Home - This modern spacious, 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom single family home is move in ready. Features large rooms and carpeted floors throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,540

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Bremner Ave
919 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
One month rent free special. call in for more info. Available to move on April 1st. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. The twin home is located in the north side of Bismarck close to Walmart. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
3811 Renee Dr
3811 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1416 sqft
This is an END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! Price is $1,540 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that. OR Price is $1,590 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4412 Serenity Ct
4412 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2043 sqft
4412 Serenity Ct Available 05/23/20 NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK with BASEMENT! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2736 Essex Loop
2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND
2736 Essex Loop Bismarck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath. This single family home is located just minutes away from Fox Island and Wachter Middle School in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
Wachter's
1 Unit Available
1409 S Washington St
1409 South Washington Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1409 S Washington St - Ready to spread out in your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in South Bismarck? This gorgeous home welcomes you in to a bright and spacious living room featuring large daylight windows emitting natural light to fill your room!
Results within 1 mile of Bismarck

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2104 Marina Rd SE
2104 Marina Road Southeast, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Waterfront Townhouse 3B/3B Available Now - This Waterfront twin home is located on Bridgeview Bay! This home features new carpet throughout, a bright living room and informal dining overlooking the bay.
Results within 5 miles of Bismarck
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.

June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bismarck rents increased slightly over the past month

Bismarck rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bismarck stand at $596 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Bismarck's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bismarck rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bismarck, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bismarck is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bismarck's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Bismarck.
    • While rents in Bismarck fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bismarck than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Bismarck.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

