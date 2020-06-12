/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Beaver Lake
15 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Hazelwood
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1697 Payne Ave
1697 Payne Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
880 sqft
This unique single family home is located conveniently on Payne Avenue in Maplewood. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath this home features built in shelving, new carpet, and lots of natural light. There is also a detached 2 stall garage and outbuilding.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Vista Hills
1 Unit Available
379 Pond Court S
379 Pond Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1325 sqft
Looking for a Roomate/Share for this great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhouse with Large Bedrooms on upper level, a huge Living Room with a Dining Room attached, and an eat in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
North St. Paul
12 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Battle Creek
46 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaplewood 3 BedroomsMaplewood Apartments with Balcony
Maplewood Apartments with GarageMaplewood Apartments with GymMaplewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaplewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN