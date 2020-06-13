73 Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN with balcony
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 51
"The girl comes from Lakeville. Her dad -- he cuts hair. It's a small town in the middle of nowhere." (Nerina Pallot, “The Girl from Lakeville”)
Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes, making it an ideal place for people who like boating and fishing. Lakeville is a suburb of Minneapolis that boasts proximity to two different lakes, which is a great deal even if it’s too frozen for half the year to go swimming. Ice skating, anyone? See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakeville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.