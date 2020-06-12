/
2 bedroom apartments
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1000 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
70 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
74 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1010 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1030 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
28 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
2 Units Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
982 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.
