Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Excelsior, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Excelsior renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Excelsior
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.

1 of 36

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3132 Northview Road
3132 Northview Road, Minnetonka Beach, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1647 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home for Rent on Lake Minnetonka!! Beautiful Updates!! - Premier Minnetonka Beach location! Charming lakeside cottage on 118 feet of Crystal Bay lakeshore.
Results within 10 miles of Excelsior
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,346
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,508
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
67 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,315
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Hopkins
18 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$1,180
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,608
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$890
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1094 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Excelsior, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Excelsior renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

