Apartment List
/
MN
/
excelsior
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Excelsior, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
838 3rd Avenue - 305 Available 05/15/20 - Smoke-free Community (RLNE3869617)
Results within 5 miles of Excelsior
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,051
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6381 Oxbow Bend
6381 Oxbow Bend, Chanhassen, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
5177 sqft
Absolutely breath-taking custom built 2 story walk-out on a beautiful lot. A wall of windows and vaulted ceilings flood the main level with natural sunlight and views for days.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
205 Lakeview Road East
205 Lakeview Road East, Chanhassen, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4565 sqft
Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and
Results within 10 miles of Excelsior
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,291
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
68 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,315
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,253
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1075 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Excelsior, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Excelsior renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Excelsior 1 BedroomsExcelsior 2 BedroomsExcelsior Accessible ApartmentsExcelsior Apartments with BalconyExcelsior Apartments with Garage
Excelsior Apartments with GymExcelsior Apartments with Hardwood FloorsExcelsior Apartments with ParkingExcelsior Apartments with Pool
Excelsior Cheap PlacesExcelsior Dog Friendly ApartmentsExcelsior Pet Friendly PlacesExcelsior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MN
St. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MN
Victoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities