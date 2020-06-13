Apartment List
/
MI
/
roseville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26230 Barbara St
26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26230 Barbara St in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25893 Leach
25893 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 06/13 FROM 11AM TO 12PM Very nice large 3 bedroom home in a great location. Large bedrooms, formal dining room, finished basement, big kirchen and 2 car garage. $35 application fee.First months rent and 1 1/2 security deposit for move in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27532 Oneil
27532 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
18730 Meier
18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28083 PINEHURST Street
28083 Pinehurst Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom in Roseville... Appliances are included (dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge and stove)..Nice size yard for family BBQ with deck...Shed in the back for extra storage...Close to shopping, freeways and schools..
Results within 1 mile of Roseville

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27
14904 Eldorado Terrace, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
20125 Meier
20125 Meier Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Great area rental, close to highway. Finished basement with extra large bath with spa tub, huge walk-in closet and storage room. Finished basement could be a separate living quarter. Whole house updated and ready to move in. Fenced yard and garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
31172 Morgan Dr
31172 Morgan Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1087 sqft
Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southeast Warren
2 Units Available
25509 Rosenbusch Blvd
25509 Rosenbusch Boulevard, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
903 sqft
Please contact via email for faster response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harper Woods
14 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19785 Rowe St
19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
"There are still a few touch up repairs on going and will be finished soon." This 3/1 Brick bungalow is strategically located in South of E State Fair and is just a walking distance from Marruso Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8457 Meadow Ave
8457 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Absolutely Huge yard, 5 bed home. All appliances in kitchen only. Space available for your own washer and dryer in main floor laundry room. Please call our office immediately to schedule your showing today. 586.978.4444

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5525 Grayton St
5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12082 15 Mile Rd # 37
12082 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
968 sqft
Updates are complete and this is waiting for your client to call home. New Grey Ash Life Proof Vinyl Flooring and Pebble Grey Paint along with both bathrooms being updated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
19829 Kelly Rd
19829 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a garage!! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Roseville, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Roseville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 BedroomsRoseville 3 BedroomsRoseville Apartments with Balcony
Roseville Apartments with GarageRoseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Apartments with Pool
Roseville Apartments with Washer-DryerRoseville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoseville Pet Friendly PlacesRoseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn