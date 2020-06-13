78 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1056 Byron - B
1056 Byron Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
8 Unit Building on quiet dead end residential street, close to Downtown Plymouth and all freeways.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
500 Ford Street
500 Ford St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO UPPER RANCH IN WILLOW BROOK CONDOS. UPDATED IN 2012, NEWER CARPET, NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED CABINETS, AND BATH. 19 x 11 LIVING AREA WITH DOOR WALL TO BALCONY.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
51 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
3 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
42776 Lilley Pointe Drive
42776 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1st Floor Private entry End unit is a 10+! Absolutely immaculate & Beautifully updated NEUTRALLY with ATTRACTIVE NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT + deep in the complex (far from Lilley) and siding to scenic commons! Open floor plan with Living Room, Dining

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
46869 Mornington Rd
46869 Mornington Road, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in prestigious Fairways at Pheasant Run subdivision. Granite throughout entire home, new Cherry hardwood floors in 2014, beautiful kitchen with island. Crown moldings throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3776 sqft
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
44445 BROADMOOR Boulevard
44445 Broadmoor Blvd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2524 sqft
AWESOME LEASE OPPORTUNITY WITH THIS GREAT CONDO IN VILLAS AT NORTHVILLE HILLS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
42461 Lilley Pointe Drive
42461 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1028 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED IN 2017! BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR CANTON CONDO W/AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. READY TO MOVE IN. FEATURING AN ALL WHITE KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES & MARBLE FLOORING. 2 FULL BATHS W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & CERAMIC FLOORING.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16885 Carriage Way
16885 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1653 sqft
Minimum 1 year lease. Upper unit with balcony. Neutral and open floor plan. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fee. NO PETS NO SMOKING. $25 application fee. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.All showings must be accompanied by agent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
43598 W ARBOR WAY DR APT 116 Drive
43598 W Arbor Way Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1037 sqft
ENJOY MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CONDO.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Plymouth, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plymouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

