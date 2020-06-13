Apartment List
48 Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
8 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,303
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
Studio
$580
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Baker-Donora
1 Unit Available
1423 Bailey St
1423 Bailey Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Story House. Fresh Paint and Carpet. Appliances Included. Pets OK. Shed. Enclosed Porch. Close to Bus Stop.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Knollwood Willow
1 Unit Available
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Clifford Park
1 Unit Available
523 Woodrow Ave
523 Woodrow Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom on Southside. Appliances Included. Deck on Front. Fenced Yard. Shed. Pets OK.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6009 Hughes Rd
6009 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
4 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Patio in Rear. Carport. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. 3 Sheds.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Averill Woods
1 Unit Available
3222 W. Holmes Rd.
3222 West Holmes Road, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1110 sqft
3222 W. Holmes Rd. Available 08/15/20 Great 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex in Lansing - Great 3-bedroom 1.5-bath two story duplex located in South Lansing. Open floor plan with living/dining combo and sliding glass door out to the back deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lansing, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lansing renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

