28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Averill Woods
1 Unit Available
3222 W. Holmes Rd.
3222 West Holmes Road, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1110 sqft
3222 W. Holmes Rd. Available 08/15/20 Great 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex in Lansing - Great 3-bedroom 1.5-bath two story duplex located in South Lansing. Open floor plan with living/dining combo and sliding glass door out to the back deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Lansing
1 Unit Available
4 Savoy Court
4 Savoy Court, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1504 sqft
4 Savoy Court Available 07/18/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH 2-Story House w/ Office Located 1/2 Mile from Cooley, 1 Mile from LCC - 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath 2-story house located on a quiet cul de sac in Downtown Lansing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6009 Hughes Rd
6009 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI
4 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Patio in Rear. Carport. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. 3 Sheds.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Knollwood Willow
1 Unit Available
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Baker-Donora
1 Unit Available
1423 Bailey St
1423 Bailey Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Story House. Fresh Paint and Carpet. Appliances Included. Pets OK. Shed. Enclosed Porch. Close to Bus Stop.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Clifford Park
1 Unit Available
523 Woodrow Ave
523 Woodrow Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom on Southside. Appliances Included. Deck on Front. Fenced Yard. Shed. Pets OK.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1311 Mark Twain Dr
1311 Mark Twain Drive, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. Close to Holt and I96 Exit. Drive by and check it out

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Clifford Park
1 Unit Available
2500 LYONS AVE
2500 Lyons Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1920 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 2 car garage! Don't miss this one.

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Fabulous Acres
1 Unit Available
1724 Maplewood Avenue
1724 Maplewood Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
This adorable three bedroom, one bathroom home is for rent at $895.00, per month. All three bedrooms located upstairs. There is an enclosed front porch, unfinished basement with wash & dryer hookups, and a garage out back for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Hull Court Park
1 Unit Available
1225 Glenn Street
1225 Glenn Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
This adorable home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, fenced in backyard, detached garage, and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook-ups. Rental rate is $795.00 per month, a $55.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2308 Fieldstone Drive
2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
32 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1794 Sherbrook Way
1794 Sherbrook Way, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Ranch home, attached 2-car garage in the heart of Haslett near schools next to Community Park on a beautiful corner lot. Featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Bainbridge Drive
530 Bainbridge Drive, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
530 Bainbridge Drive Available 07/15/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex with Basement & Garage - East Lansing - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6212 Birch Row Dr
6212 Birch Row Dr, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
6212 Birch Row Dr Available 06/17/20 Well Maintained 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex w/ Garage, Basement, Fenced Yard - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district. Fully equipped kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 211
12923 Townsend Drive, Eaton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1180 sqft
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 211 Available 09/15/20 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo in Grand Ledge - Second Flr Unit - Cat Friendly - 3-bedroom 2-bath condo located in the Townsend on the Park community. Surrounded by 10 acre park with walking trails.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15144 Via Carmella
15144 Via, Clinton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1127 sqft
15144 Via Carmella Available 06/16/20 AVAILABLE MID-JUNE - 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - Pet Friendly - Garage - 3-bedroom 2-bath condo located in DeWitt, MI. Lansing school district. First floor unit with tall ceilings. Built in 2007.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitehills
1 Unit Available
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
1535 Stanlake Drive Available 06/14/20 Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing.

June 2020 Lansing Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lansing Rent Report. Lansing rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lansing rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lansing rents held steady over the past month

Lansing rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lansing stand at $702 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lansing's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lansing, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Lansing rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lansing has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lansing is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lansing's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lansing.
    • While rents in Lansing remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lansing than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lansing.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Lansing
    $700
    $870
    0.1%
    0.4%
    East Lansing
    $800
    $990
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Holt
    $710
    $880
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Okemos
    $860
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Haslett
    $630
    $780
    0.5%
    1.2%
    DeWitt
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

