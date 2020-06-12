12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flint, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Evergreen Estates
7 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 7 at 08:39pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$660
1238 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Side
1 Unit Available
636 Waldman Ave
636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
765 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
3210 Beecher Rd
3210 Beecher Road, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
940 sqft
Available Now! - Available Now! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath Ranch style home close to McLaren Hospital. House features newly refinished hardwood floors, a new floor in the breezeway that connects the house and 1 car attached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
3147 Raskob St
3147 Raskob Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
711 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath, in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 227594 A beautiful property recently renovated with polished wood floors. It faces an open beautiful park. Fenced yard.
1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2206 E Bristol Rd
2206 East Bristol Road, Burton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
723 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement and partially fenced in yard. $525 Burton water deposit fee. (RLNE5051077)
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1257 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
8142 Creekwood Drive
8142 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
850 sqft
Available June 1, 2020!! Two Bedroom Townhouse with 2 full bath and washer/dryer hook.

June 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Flint rents increased slightly over the past month

Flint rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flint stand at $546 for a one-bedroom apartment and $725 for a two-bedroom. Flint's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Flint, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Flint rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Flint has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Flint is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Flint's median two-bedroom rent of $725 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Flint.
    • While rents in Flint remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Flint than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Flint.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

