196 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD

1 Unit Available
2126 SUNNYTHORN ROAD
2126 Sunnythorn Road, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1542 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. END OF GROUP 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Middle River
32 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
$
21 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Middle River
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
13 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
$
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
15 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
309 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.

North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
6431 WALTHER AVENUE
6431 Walther Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
949 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom, one and a half baths. Unit is on the third floor. Open living space. Kitchen with table space. Enclosed balcony. Two larger bedrooms with closet space. Plenty of storage space. Freshly painted. Parking lot for the units.

1 Unit Available
4 JULIET LANE
4 Juliet Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Available for June move in date. Great location in Perry Hall, just off Belair Rd close to Honeygo, Safeway, DeSantis, Planet Fitness shopping centers. 2nd floor condo with 2 BR & 2BA. Secured entry, assigned parking next to building.

1 Unit Available
3802 WEAN DR #F
3802 Wean Drive, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
FRESHLY PAINTED, CARPETS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN. Beautiful Unit. Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with walkout to patio. Quaint and clean. High efficiency HVAC. End unit with views of open area from the patio.

1 Unit Available
7533 WESTFIELD ROAD
7533 Westfield Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1016 sqft
GORGEOUS RENTAL RENOVATION! Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- plush lower level could be an additional bedroom with 1/2 bath and exit to rear yard.

North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
6417 RIDGEVIEW AVENUE
6417 Ridgeview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Check out this 2 level 1200 square feet updated apartment , refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, huge eat in kitchen,laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, updated bathroom, new windows thru-out, nice yard back yard for entertaining.

Eastwood
1 Unit Available
431 JOPLIN STREET
431 Joplin Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Just finished remodeled in 2020. New granite counters, sink and faucet, back splash, flooring, paint and fixtures. Lead free cert. The exterior shed in the back yard is not included. Download the rental application here.

1 Unit Available
538 RIVIERA DRIVE
538 Riviera Drive, Joppatowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
This spacious 2nd floor condo has neutral d~cor and a million dollar view from you balcony....you also have the use of a boat slip up to 25 ft....all appliances will be provided for tenant and owner will pay all condo fees.water and trash.
Results within 10 miles of Middle River
Mount Vernon
10 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Charles Village
29 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Downtown Baltimore
2 Units Available
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
Ridgely's Delight
9 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Locust Point
26 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.

June 2020 Middle River Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Middle River Rent Report. Middle River rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middle River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Middle River rents increase sharply over the past month

Middle River rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Middle River stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,336 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Middle River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Middle River throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Middle River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Middle River has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Middle River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middle River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,336 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Middle River.
    • While rents in Middle River remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middle River than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Middle River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

