/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
88 Accessible Apartments for rent in Revere, MA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Crescent Beach
13 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Revere
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Medford Street - The Neck
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
West End
18 Units Available
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,432
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,468
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,530
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,104
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
D Street - West Broadway
14 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Downtown Boston
33 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,638
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,851
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,043
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
D Street - West Broadway
254 Units Available
Ora
899 Congress St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,665
1097 sqft
With open-concept floor plans, lofted ceilings, and oversized windows throughout, Ora provides the context; for a vibrant life, all yours to call home. Take advantage of our amenities, typically found in world-class hotels.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North End
31 Units Available
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,360
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1117 sqft
Ideally located in Boston's famed West End, these apartment homes feature luxury finishes, full-size washers and dryers, an indoor sports court, and a residents lounge. The pet-friendly apartments are surrounded by trails and parks.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South End
54 Units Available
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,503
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,934
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North End
77 Units Available
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,322
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1126 sqft
Discover new luxury apartments in East Boston. It doesn’t matter where you started. What matters is where you go from there. Let your heart be your compass, for it points east. A new horizon. Where discovery lies around every corner.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,065
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Similar Pages
Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRevere 3 BedroomsRevere Accessible ApartmentsRevere Apartments with Balcony
Revere Apartments with GarageRevere Apartments with GymRevere Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRevere Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRevere Apartments with Parking