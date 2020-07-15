Apartment List
/
LA
/
ruston
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Ruston, LA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
1 Unit Available
North Village
2301 Timberline Court, Ruston, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our suburban apartment community in Ruston, Louisiana, offers you just the serenity youre looking for in a setting that will have you feeling at home right away.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
813 Laura Ln.
813 Laura Lane, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
813 Laura Ln. Available 08/05/20 Centrally Located 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bed 1 bath home is centrally located. It has a shaded backyard with covered patio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Minden St
511 Minden Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This house has all wood flooring, recently renovated, central A/C, and is close to LA Tech! Includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and dual kitchen sinks. Has a wrap around covered porch on the front and an attached shared carport in the back.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 Saratoga
1011 Saratoga Street, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
1011 Saratoga is a 2bed/1bath duplex located in Ruston, LA. This unit offers a semi-open floor plan with new faux wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1490 W Kentucky
1490 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
3021 Courtney Avenue
3021 Courtney Avenue, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
660 sqft
3021 Courtney Avenue Available 06/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4640612)

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1602 Bruin St.
1602 Bruin Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2097 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home, features a large family room and dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast area as well. Lots of space for entertaining on the covered back porch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3807 Green Mountain D.r
3807 Green Mountain Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
3807 Green Mountain D.r Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath with Updates! - Great Home in Hidden Valley Subdivision. This home has a large master suite upstairs with a spacious bathroom and huge closet.
Results within 1 mile of Ruston

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
178 Old Wire Rd
178 Old Wire Road, Vienna, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3701 sqft
Huge Lodge Move-in Ready Call Today - Have you ever dreamed of living in a Lodge? Did you know that there is a place like that in Ruston? The outside is wooded and private, including the two beautiful decks overlooking the massive private back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ruston

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
752 Stable Rd.
752 Stable Road, Lincoln County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Fenced in Back Yard! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home. Features a large fenced in back yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ruston, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ruston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Balconies
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College