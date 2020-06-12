Apartment List
/
IN
/
anderson
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Anderson, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2211 E. 9th St.
2211 East 9th Street, Anderson, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
2211 E. 9th St. Available 06/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in Anderson, IN - Spacious 4 bedroom with fresh new paint and gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring. 1.5 baths that have been rehabbed. Completely updated kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4204 Fernway Dr
4204 Fernway Drive, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$696
1328 sqft
3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
130 W 9th St
130 West 9th Street, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit close to downtown. This 2 bedroom one bath features a large balcony to entertain or relax outside. Beautiful wood finishes throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
8 Units Available
Pendleton Place III
103 Shamrock Circle, Pendleton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
From our newly remodeled clubhouse and sparkling pool to our spacious floor plans, weve chosen finishes and features that are sure to make you feel right at home. Stop in today and see all that Pendleton Place has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
194 E. Mariam St.
194 Mariam Street, Madison County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2004 sqft
194 E. Mariam St. Available 06/19/20 Wonderful 4bedroom..1.5 Bath in Alexandria, IN - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom with fresh paint, new flooring and fixtures throughout. 1.5 bath Home located in Alexandria, IN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8348 South SWIMMING HOLE Lane
8348 South Swimming Hole Lane, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1238 sqft
Beautiful Open Floorplan 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch with Vaulted & raised 9 ft. ceilings. Enter the House from the Spacious Foyer, you will see the Eat in Kitchen, with a Pass Thru to the Great Room.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
1 Unit Available
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
15495 Martha Street
15495 Martha Street, Hamilton County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
OPEN TO SEE: JUNE 12 THIS FRIDAY FROM 3:30-4:30PM! Bungalow in the Woods. Geist Community Park has Water Access for small crafts. Hamilton Southeastern 4 Star Schools. 2 BR home w/ easy-care ceramic flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12642 Watford Way
12642 Watford Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2109 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
15555 Farmland Court
15555 Farmland Ct, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Anderson, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Anderson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Anderson 3 BedroomsAnderson Apartments with Balcony
Anderson Apartments with GarageAnderson Apartments with Parking
Anderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnderson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INPeru, INDanville, INHuntington, IN
Lebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INRichmond, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Huntington UniversityUniversity of Indianapolis
Indiana University-KokomoMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion