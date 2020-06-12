Apartment List
/
IA
/
cedar rapids
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:30 PM

32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Rapids, IA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
12 Units Available
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$694
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1356 G. Ave NE
1356 G Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
1356 G. Ave NE Available 08/10/20 Updated NE Side 2 Bedroom with Garage and large back yard - FRESH PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, CONVENIENT NE NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakhill Jackson
1 Unit Available
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
246 15th St NW
246 15th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1448 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story home available for rent on the NW side! This 2 bed/1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
330 29th Street Drive Southeast
330 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 2 bedroom at Country Club View Apartments! Large living room with balcony! Onsite coin operated laundry. Off Street Parking Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
340 29th Street Drive Southeast
340 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$615
1000 sqft
You will not believe the space in this 2 bedroom unit! Cozy up to the Wood burning Fireplace. Balcony to enjoy cool evenings this Spring! Off street parking, onsite coin operated Water is paid! Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1121 3rd st SW
1121 3rd Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Available August 1st Looking for a COMPLETELY REMODELED MODERN apartment that is close to downtown Cedar Rapids? Look no further than this apartment! This new home features all stainless appliances, a LARGE kitchen with an open floor plan to the

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
116 27th Street Northeast - 4
116 27th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$690
750 sqft
Nice, well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a great location in Cedar Rapids. Shared outside porch area, secure storage and coin operated laundry in basement. All utilities included except for cable/internet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
801 15th St SE
801 15th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy two bedroom. Has recently been repainted to neutral colors, and hardwood flooring has been refinished. Two upstairs bedrooms flank the bathroom. Spacious main level includes a front porch.Unfinished lower level with laundry hookups.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
941 M Street SW - 2
941 M Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
Two (2) bedroom apartment available on M Street SW just off of 380 for rent in Cedar Rapids! This spacious unit features comfy carpet in both the bedrooms and the main living room, then beautiful hardwood laminate floors in the kitchen and bath!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
596 sqft
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638
1836 Park Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
912 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath upper duplex unit! Convenient location close to downtown and 380.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Rapids

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Regal Townhomes
2351 Pleasantview Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1052 sqft
Property is located off Highway 100 in Marion at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Pleasantview Drive. Also includes the property located on Regal Court. Leasing office is located at 1241 Grand Avenue in Marion.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 9th St
3230 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1026 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE3397183)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 10th St
2710 10th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$880
975 sqft
Call us today: 319-373-0186 Conveniently located near shopping and Linn-Mar Schools, these Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condominiums feature: limited access entry, 1-stall detached garage included, black appliances, walk-in closet, and large

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2951 9th Street - 8
2951 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
808 sqft
Large 2 bed, 1 bath unit available for rent right across from Linn Mar High School in Marion! Completely renovated this last year! New paint, new floor, new trim, new EVERYTHING! Generous bedroom spaces, on-site laundry, and ample parking! Tenants
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.

June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report. Cedar Rapids rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report. Cedar Rapids rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cedar Rapids rents declined moderately over the past month

Cedar Rapids rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Rapids stand at $680 for a one-bedroom apartment and $898 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cedar Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cedar Rapids, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Cedar Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cedar Rapids has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cedar Rapids is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cedar Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $898 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cedar Rapids.
    • While rents in Cedar Rapids remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cedar Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Cedar Rapids.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Rapids 3 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
    Cedar Rapids Apartments with GarageCedar Rapids Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCedar Rapids Apartments with Parking
    Cedar Rapids Apartments with Washer-DryerCedar Rapids Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
    Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
    North Liberty, IAMarion, IA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mount Mercy University
    Coe College