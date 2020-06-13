Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

34 Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
83 Oyster Cove
83 Oyster Cv, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1247 sqft
Detached house with air conditioner heat pump in historic Saint Marys, Georgia.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2836 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
116 Ashwood Cir
116 Ashwood Circle, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
OCCUPIED, Appt Only, Available August 1, 2020. Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home. Open and split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and covered patio in the rear.Appointment only.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
201 Nutgall Dr
201 Nutgall Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2633 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/16/20 - 4 BEDROOM OPEN CONCEPT SPLIT PLAN WITH A CORNER LOCATION IN GATED OSPREY COVE COMMUNITY.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
222 Gary Cir
222 Gary Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1539 sqft
Open concept living space with island kitchen, granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, crown molding & wood look tile floor in the main living area! The master suite boast a tile shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2823 sqft
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.
Results within 1 mile of St. Marys

1 of 47

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
270 Alexanders Ct
270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove.
Results within 5 miles of St. Marys

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
808 E Davis Ave 2,4
808 E Davis Ave, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Unit 2,4 Available 07/01/20 Handy Location Kingsland GA - Property Id: 44076 Handy location 2 Bedroom Townhome inside washer and dryer hookup outside patio and storage locker and ample closet space just 1/2 mile from exit 3 Interstate 95 less than

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
204 Lake Forest Dr
204 Lake Forest Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1396 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors in living room with lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen features breakfast bar and area with bay window.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
146 Lake Wellington Dr
146 Lake Wellington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HAS TILE FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, DBL VANITY IN MASTER BATH, GUEST ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & A LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1988 sqft
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
101 Wildwood Drive
101 Wildwood Rd, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1320 sqft
Split bedroom plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring; 3 unit multi-family home, 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM , 1,320 SQFT
Results within 10 miles of St. Marys
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 South 11th Street Unit A
408 South 11th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
525 sqft
Adorable 1BR/1Bath Apartment - Super cute, completely remodeled Duplex unit close to downtown! Tasteful and practical interior design make the most of the available space.
City Guide for St. Marys, GA

When the Charlie Daniels Band wrote a song called "Georgia," they couldn't complete it without mentioning St. Marys once, even if it was just the river. The city of St. Marys is just as spectacular, with sandy beaches, a naval submarine base, and the lifestyle of a typical coastal city.

The city of St. Mary's has its own claim to fame -- for starters, it is the second-oldest city in the country; so, don't be surprised if every second building here has a story to tell. Secondly, it is the gateway to the Cumberland Island National Seashore, which is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles. Imagine lovely beaches, dunes, orchards, and vast stretches of wilderness -- you can find all this and much more here. It's like your own gateway to heaven. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Marys, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Marys renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

