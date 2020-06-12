13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
724 Elaine Street
724 Elaine Street, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
- 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse. Amenities include living room, formal dining room, washer and dryer hookups, fenced in yard. Schools: Elementary:Button Gwinnett Middle:Snelson Golden High:Bradwell Institute (RLNE5831316)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Glenn Bryant Road
249 Glenn Bryant Road, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
249 Glenn Bryant Road Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Call Owner For Pet Approval) (RLNE4753664)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
234 Magnolia Plantation
234 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
985 sqft
Apartment For Rent - 2 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio/Deck, Water Included(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE4045447)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Olmstead Drive #69
901 Olmstead Drive, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1088 sqft
901 Olmstead Drive #69 Available 07/20/20 Apartment for Rent - 2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups,(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE2595636)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 S. Main St. #37
727 South Main Street, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1088 sqft
727 S. Main St. #37 Available 07/14/20 Town House For Rent - 2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, Outside Storage, Water Included(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE1999782)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
901 Olmstead Dr Apt 67I
901 Olmstead Dr, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1088 sqft
2 Bd, 1.5 Ba, Living/Dining Rm, W/D Hookups, Dishwasher, FRESHLY PAINTED, Ceramic tile throughout, Storage, Rear Patio, Lawn Maintenance and Water Included, Community Pool, Located right outside Gate 2 of Post, NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
728 Elaine St
728 Elaine Street, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1152 sqft
2 Bd, 1.5 Bath, Living Rm, Dining Rm, W/D Hookups, Patio, Fence, NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
110 Magnolia Plantation Ct
110 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Storage, Water and Garbage pick up Included, NO PETS. Owned by a licensed agent in the state of GA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
204 Magnolia Plantation Ct
204 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
985 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, NEW PAINT & FLOORING, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Walk-in Closet in Master Bd, Storage, Rear Deck, Water Included, NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1100 Pineland Ave Apt 1B
1100 Pineland Avenue, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1224 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, W/D Hookups, Storage, Water Included, NO PETS.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
209 Magnolia Plantation Ct
209 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
985 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Storage, Water Included, NO PETS

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northwest Woods
1 Unit Available
458 Elm Street
458 Elm Street, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
House for Rent - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Laundry Hook-Ups, Carport, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage, New Interior Paint (NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE2646160)
Results within 5 miles of Hinesville

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5
41 Thickette Road NE, Long County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
Clean Two bed One bath Mobile Home in Ludowici Ga - Property Id: 267300 Clean 2bed 1bath mobile home in Ludowici Ga. Quite location off Hwy 84, between Walthourville and Ludowici, approximately ten miles from Fort Steward. Fenced yard. All electric.

June 2020 Hinesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hinesville Rent Report. Hinesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hinesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hinesville rents increased significantly over the past month

Hinesville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hinesville stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hinesville's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.2%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Hinesville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Hinesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Hinesville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Hinesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hinesville's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Hinesville.
    • While rents in Hinesville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hinesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hinesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

