40 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA with balcony

Georgia-living just doesn't get any sweeter than right here in Brunswick, where a renter can find a beautiful mix of country-urban-beach-bummin' lifestyles. So, if you're ready to rent in this sweet-southern city, read on for some great local renting tips.

This is truly a charming little town. So much so that people still say, "yes ma'am" and "yessir" (And here we were thinking that was a lost art…). Neighborhoods are more like tight-knit families than random people who happen to live next to each other. Centuries-old, moss-covered oak trees surround centuries-old southern homes where the nostalgic can step back in time, and rent back in time for that matter. There are neighborhoods with houses that look like they came straight out of Gone With the Wind. There are college-kid neighborhoods around campus. Or, if you prefer a country club neighborhood with new construction, there's plenty of that to go around as well. To find your niche, just take a drive around the city one day, have a beer at Spanky's Marshside, visit the local churches, and chat with your future neighbors as you explore all the different nooks and crannies of town.

There are all kinds of different people around here, different streets, different cul-de-sac's, and choosing the right neighborhood will be the most important decision for a renter, especially those moving to town with young kids. Besides wisely-picking your new stomping grounds, everything else is pretty simple. Rental rates are low, ranging from $300 - $1,300. There are a variety of rentals available, with everything from cheap apartments to cabanas, cottages, villas, bungalows, Victorians, ranch homes, townhomes, and trailers. You can live downtown, riverside, marsh-side, or just a stones-throw from the beach, and, as a bonus, you're never too far from a good fishing spot.

When it comes to amenities, local apartment communities tend to come with lots of extra luxuries. Resort-style swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, theaters, fitness centers, tennis courts, hot tubs, business centers, car care centers, and volleyball courts are common perks for local renters.

Those moving to town with pets will have their work cut out for them. There are a few cat and dog-friendly rentals in town, however pet policies vary from place to place and those bringing along furry family members should call around to secure a pet friendly pad.

Now you're ready to rent like a local Brunswickian. Have fun out there!

-By Katy Comal