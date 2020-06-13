Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
New Town
1 Unit Available
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated house with 1 or 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, front porch, parking spaces, large backyard with partial fencing, laundry room just off the kitchen and eat in kitchen; use as 1 bedroom and make the other room, your living room.
Results within 1 mile of Brunswick

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1000 Mallery Street Ext
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Available 6/15/20! Spacious unit throughout! Kitchen/Dining and Living Room are on the ground level with an enclosed patio located off the kitchen. Bedrooms are all located on the 2nd level. Water/Sewer, Pest Control, and Garbage are included.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
200 Salt AIr Drive
200 Salt Air Drive, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly fully furnished condo has everything you need including a great location. The condo features a private elevator to all floors, a large open living and dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
30 Waterfront Drive
30 Waterfront Dr, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Fabulous condo with a view! Unfurnished, new dishwasher, new washing machine, dryer provided. Wood floors, carpet in bdrms, covered balcony with view of waterway.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.
City Guide for Brunswick, GA

Georgia-living just doesn't get any sweeter than right here in Brunswick, where a renter can find a beautiful mix of country-urban-beach-bummin' lifestyles. So, if you're ready to rent in this sweet-southern city, read on for some great local renting tips.

This is truly a charming little town. So much so that people still say, "yes ma'am" and "yessir" (And here we were thinking that was a lost art…). Neighborhoods are more like tight-knit families than random people who happen to live next to each other. Centuries-old, moss-covered oak trees surround centuries-old southern homes where the nostalgic can step back in time, and rent back in time for that matter. There are neighborhoods with houses that look like they came straight out of Gone With the Wind. There are college-kid neighborhoods around campus. Or, if you prefer a country club neighborhood with new construction, there's plenty of that to go around as well. To find your niche, just take a drive around the city one day, have a beer at Spanky's Marshside, visit the local churches, and chat with your future neighbors as you explore all the different nooks and crannies of town.

There are all kinds of different people around here, different streets, different cul-de-sac's, and choosing the right neighborhood will be the most important decision for a renter, especially those moving to town with young kids. Besides wisely-picking your new stomping grounds, everything else is pretty simple. Rental rates are low, ranging from $300 - $1,300. There are a variety of rentals available, with everything from cheap apartments to cabanas, cottages, villas, bungalows, Victorians, ranch homes, townhomes, and trailers. You can live downtown, riverside, marsh-side, or just a stones-throw from the beach, and, as a bonus, you're never too far from a good fishing spot.

When it comes to amenities, local apartment communities tend to come with lots of extra luxuries. Resort-style swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, theaters, fitness centers, tennis courts, hot tubs, business centers, car care centers, and volleyball courts are common perks for local renters.

Those moving to town with pets will have their work cut out for them. There are a few cat and dog-friendly rentals in town, however pet policies vary from place to place and those bringing along furry family members should call around to secure a pet friendly pad.

Now you're ready to rent like a local Brunswickian. Have fun out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brunswick, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brunswick renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

