3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
35 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Results within 1 mile of Brunswick
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
732 Oglethorpe Ave
732 Oglethorpe Ave, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2193 sqft
Beautiful Summer rental available June 1st for weekly rental $3800 a week. 3 bedroom second floor unit on the ocean, with a oceanfront pool and beach access. Condo had views from the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Goodyear Park
1 Unit Available
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
294 Windridge Drive
294 Windridge Dr, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Available June 15th, This all one level duplex is conveniently located near schools, college, hospital and shopping. Washer/dryer hook up, split bedroom floor plan, open living area, one year lease, non-smoking
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
247 Palm Street
247 Palm St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. One level, corner lot, storage shed, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer included, living room and all three bedrooms carpeted. One year lease. Unfurnished. Non-smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
241 King Cotton Road
241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1000 Mallery Street Ext
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Available 6/15/20! Spacious unit throughout! Kitchen/Dining and Living Room are on the ground level with an enclosed patio located off the kitchen. Bedrooms are all located on the 2nd level. Water/Sewer, Pest Control, and Garbage are included.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
107 South Lake Drive
107 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
Move-in Ready Renovated home with views of lakes front the front of home and the back!!!! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home with 2 car garage with new roof and HVAC system. Open living/dining room, and fully equipped Kitchen with stainless appliances .
