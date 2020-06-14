Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Zephyrhills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
37645 Hendley Ave
37645 Henley Avenue, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
20225 Still Wind Dr
20225 Still Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2865 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home overlooking a spacious backyard and conservation view in Easton Park. The large entry foyer leads you into the great room with adjacent dining space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cory Lake Isles
1 Unit Available
10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE
10521 Canary Isle Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3111 sqft
Beautiful & spacious home in the guard gated resort like community of Cory Lake Isles. Designer touches throughout. Volume ceilings with many built ins.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30846 White Bird Ave
30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1711 sqft
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Wesley Pointe
1 Unit Available
28612 SEASHELL COURT
28612 Seashell Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Wesley Pointe. Washer and dryer included, fenced yard, split bedroom floor plan, high ceilings, 2 car garage and wood flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Heritage Isles
1 Unit Available
18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE
18135 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2880 sqft
Large family? Need space? Look no further! Your dream rental is here! Located in the resort style golf community of Heritage Isles, this 4 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Zephyrhills, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Zephyrhills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

