3 bedroom apartments
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane, Zephyrhills, FL
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane Available 06/15/20 NEEDING A FOUR BEDROOM? - This attractive home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. It was constructed in 2018, and is located in the Hidden River Subdivision in Zephyrhills.
Moores
4851 16th St
4851 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response.
Crestview Hills
7608 MERCHANTVILLE CIRCLE
7608 Merchantville Circle, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
This nice 1350 hdt sq ft home is located in a quiet community and features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features light cream appliances, oak cabinets, eating space, breakfast bar and opens to the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
38313 FIR AVENUE
38313 Fir Avenue, Zephyrhills South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath open kitchen concept with bonus room and closed in porch with wood and tile flooring. Large fenced in corner lot. On a quit dead-end street. Small shed on property.
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedroom in Epperson Ranch South !!! - This 5 bedroom, 2 1/5 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! This is the community with the amazing lagoon pool !!! 100/100 high speed internet is included with your rent and SO MUCH MORE !!!! Sorry
Oak Creek
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with
8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE
8220 Pelican Reed Cir, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1515 sqft
Wow! Rent this NEW clean Immaculate 1-story, 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2-car garage split floor plan HOME! This beautiful home includes all brand new appliances including washer & dryer, automatic-garage door openers, blinds on all the windows, master
37216 GRASSY HILL LANE
37216 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. MOVE IN READY -- NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW BLINDS. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS OPEN GREATROOM FLOOR PLAN.
Timber Lake Estates Condominiums
34030 BROWN BAYOU
34030 Brown Bayou, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1404 sqft
Beautiful, freshly renovated home in gated and secured Timber Lake Estates. So much is included with this conveniently located home; water, sewer, trash, 24/7 security, and lawn maintenance! Schedule your showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1447 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
10454 Blackmore Drive
10454 Blackmore Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Chapel Pines
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Country Walk
32685 Dashel palm ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owners suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
10314 Goldenbrook Way
10314 Goldenbrook Way, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1310 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,310 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds.
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.
Heritage Isles
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr.
18176 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2453 sqft
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. Available 07/06/20 Heritage Isles Home - Lovely 2 story home in prestigious Heritage Isles community. Spacious 3/2.5 - 2,453 sq. ft! Direct golf course views in back. Huge living room and vaulted ceilings.
3105 HILLIARD DRIVE
3105 Hilliard Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2019 Newly Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!!
19212 STONE HEDGE DRIVE
19212 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space.
