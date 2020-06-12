/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:27 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1087 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
83 Keith Street
83 Keith Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Recently restored cottage in historic Lincolnville downtown St. Augustine. Quiet street, new kitchen with granite counter tops, bath, wood floors and other upgrades, including central a/c. Extra spare room for guests/office, washer/dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Magnolia
1 Unit Available
1 E San Carlos Ave.
1 East San Carlos Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
750 sqft
800 Sq Ft.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4010 Grande Vista Blvd
4010 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
1260 Sq. Ft. New Engineered Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout,New Paint,New Fridge,1st Floor,Open And Split Floor Plan To Screened Lanai Overlooking Intra-coastal,Attached Large One-car Garage And Private Parking Space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
133 Oviedo Street
133 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Downtown Walk To All... Beautifully Updated 2bd/1bth Apartment,Newly Renovated,Lots Of Light,Eat In Kitchen,Ample Closet And Storage,Off Street Parking,Furnished And Shorter Term May Be Possible.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 ISLA DR
10 Isla Drive, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
Security Deposit $1,950Non Refundable Cleaning Fee $200Non Refundable Pet Fee $250
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lighthouse Park
1 Unit Available
26 Ponce De Leon
26 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1080 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1080 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT RENTAL, IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAS PALMAS LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 BR'S, 2 BA'S, A DINING AREA & THE KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY RM.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1845 OLD MOULTRIE RD
1845 Old Moultrie Rd, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
870 sqft
Looking for a rental that's close to everything St.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
415 Villa San Marco
415 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1085 sqft
This 3rd Floor Condo Is Conveniently Located Close To The U.s. 1 Shopping Area,The Beach,Historic St. Augustine And Just A Stones Throw From The University Of St. Augustine/Flagler Hospital. The 2br/2ba Unit Has Been Well Maintained.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Rd
210 Dartmouth Road, St. Augustine South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautifully Landscaped Cozy Cottage. Vaulted Lr With Fireplace,Tiled Main Living Area,Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances,Newly Remodeled Bathroom With Tiled Shower And River Rock Base,Double Sized Master Bedroom,Guest Bedroom Suite.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9 3Rd St
9 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1142 sqft
Fantastic House. Upper Unit Of Duplex. You Will Fall In Love With This High End,Fully Furnished,Turn-key,2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.
