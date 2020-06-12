/
3 bedroom apartments
95 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)
3435 Torre Blvd.
3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3155 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room.
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.
548 Aeolian Drive
548 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2087 sqft
Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances.
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.
827 E 11th Ave
827 11th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Totally renovated gorgeous beach cottage, walk to the beach! House sleeps 8 comfortably. All new furnishings and appliances. Private wifi connection and high speed cable. Open floor plan.
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
759 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private
711 S Atlantic Avenue
711 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1785 sqft
A PERFECT VACATION HOME. BEAUTIFUL, OCEANFRONT CONDO. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED. RELAX & ENJOY
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.
636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE
636 North Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3250 sqft
Luxury Riverfront Home now available for lease – Flexible lease terms – Partially furnished. Walking distance to Canal Street shopping district and a bike ride away from Flagler Avenue & the BEACH!.
535 Aeolian Drive
535 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1444 sqft
This single family one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage lakeside house is available May 24th, 2020 This pretty home is situated in a safe and very convenient community with a heated pool, playground and walking/biking trails.
Results within 1 mile of New Smyrna Beach
Water's Edge
6751 Calistoga Circle
6751 Calistoga Circle, Port Orange, FL
Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS 4/2 HOUSE IN THE DESIRABLE WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 07/01/2020, $1950 / Month.
Cypress Head
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.
Water's Edge
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.
1405 S Riverside Drive
1405 South Riverside Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located directly on the Indian River. Open floor plan. Has a gas fireplace in the in the living room. Large kitchen with double oven, island with sink, built in microwave.
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.
3022 Neverland Drive
3022 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1662 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3019 Neverland Drive
3019 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
606 Tortuga Ct
606 Tortuga Ct, Glencoe, FL
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3020 Neverland Drive
3020 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
