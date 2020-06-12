/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
270 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
North Bay Village
26 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Upper East Side
89 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7934 West Dr
7934 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Just Phenomenal open space unit at an incredible price!!! Floor to ceiling windows, and spectacular view. Unit come furnished, two assigned parking spaces.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1370 Northeast 119th Street
1370 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11905 NE 2nd Ave
11905 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS AT CAPRI GARDENS, CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTH MIAMI, CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NOVA AND FIU UNIVERSITY, AND MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED, WONT LAST!
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1525 NE 110th Ter
1525 NE 110th Ter, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
EAST OF BISCAYNE 2/2 - TILE FLOORS, LARGE GARDEN, PORCH, 2 PARKING. WALL A/C'S NO WASHER/DRYER. FULL CREDIT CHECK + FIRST, LAST SECURITY. NO NEGOTIATION. PETS OK
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7945 East Dr
7945 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a spacious two bedroom condo for rent, directly facing the bay with easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding and is minutes away from the beach. One assigned parking space is included in rent along with water, sewer and trash.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
750 NE 72nd Ter
750 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome home! Charming mid century 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage fully furnished home located in the gated community of Belle Meade. Gourmet kitchen includes all cookware, dishes, cutlery and utensils. Two full bathrooms, each with shower.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Remarks: Remodeled 1950 s/f, porcelain floors and wood counters and stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge 8x30 balcony. Elegant Bayfront building with all amenities.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7901 Hispanola Ave
7901 Hispanola Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT BELOW MARKET REN - UNIT IS VACANT!!! Breathtaking Bay Views capture you immediately stepping into this elegant 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1251 NE 108th St
1251 Northeast 108th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful, fully renovated apartment 2 bedroom /2 bathrooms. Conveniently located within walking distance of Biscayne Blvd, Aldi supermarket across the street and new shopping plaza with Michaels, Ross, and Burlinghton.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11111 Biscayne Blvd
11111 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Wide views of Biscayne Bay from every room! Split floor plan, marble floors, spacious 2/2 with lots of closets. Enclosed balcony for additional space. Heated pool, 24 hour security, valet parking, 1 parking space. 23 acre gated community.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 West Dr
7928 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan. Lovely bay view home of natural sunlight to complement this striking beauty.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1218 NE 112 ST
1218 NE 112th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2019 BUILD. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHS RIGHT NEXT TO BISCAYNE PARK.
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
