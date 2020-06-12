/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
216 S 3rd St
216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons).
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
409 Ocean Marina Drive
409 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
Direct intracoastal views and steps from the ocean! Watch the dolphins and manatees from your top floor corner unit with fireplace and screened lanai. Expansive southern water views.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT! Unobstructed OCEAN BREEZES..... SAND.... SURF....POOL.....FUN.....FUN....FUN! Location - Location - Location! Book your reservation TODAY! This Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Corner First Floor Flat Is WHERE ITS AT! Available Nov.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2215 S Central Ave
2215 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
955 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex with a single car garage. Enjoy ocean views from 2nd floor patio! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. All tile throughout. Each bathroom features a walk-in style shower.
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
303 N 12th St
303 12th Street North, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Flagler Beach Pool Home on the Water 2/2/1 - Property Id: 287192 Beautifully updated pool home on the water. Short walk to beach and all amenities in Flagler Beach.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.
1 of 15
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Atlantic Ocean across the street. - Views! Sit back and relax while watching the waves from this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo. Everything is NEW! Fully furnished waiting for you to enjoy. Utilities not included.
1 of 10
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Flagler Beach
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3500 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3500 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 BAY POINTE Drive
10 Bay Pointe Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2605 sqft
Picturesque Plantation Bay Home in the desirable Bay Point section. The home features an open floor plan w/ high ceilings, large kitchen, 3 Baths and loaded with impressive Amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
VACATION CONDO BY THE MONTH! 3-4 MONTH DISCOUNTS. ELOQUENTLY DECORATED & VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY EQUIPPED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Awesome views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 5th floor 2 BDR 2 BATH unit. Ceramic tile throughout, with updated appliances, electric hurricane shutter for every window.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Canopy Walk Unit 1033
1000 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
3rd Floor Condo with a Great View of The Lake in a Gated Community - Excellent view of the lake from this 3rd floor condo. Sit out on your balcony and relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
35 Magnolia Dr S
35 Magnolia Drive South, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plantation Bay in Ormond Beach - Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upstairs condo located on the golf course in Plantation Bay. Wood laminate floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Flagler Beach
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
31 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
6 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2 Greenbriar Court
2 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the Fairways community. There were recent renovations completed on the condo. Tenant to pay electric and cable. Amenities include: a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
28 Greenbriar Court
28 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 1, 2020*** 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend
85 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
Lovely, two bedroom, two bath, fourth floor unit, with a cozy, secluded balcony. The spacious Kitchen has a full appliances and the unit.
Similar Pages
Flagler Beach 2 BedroomsFlagler Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlagler Beach 3 BedroomsFlagler Beach Apartments with Balcony
Flagler Beach Apartments with GarageFlagler Beach Apartments with GymFlagler Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlagler Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDeltona, FL