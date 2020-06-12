/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
2328 Sadler Rd Unit 7-C - 1
2328 Sadler Road, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
791 sqft
Amelia Island- (7-12 month lease) - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is completely remodeled and in excellent condition. All utilities, internet and cable television included. Swimming pool and tennis court. Short walk to the beach via private access.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
Results within 1 mile of Fernandina Beach
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4813 St Marc Ct
4813 Saint Marc Court, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
4813 St Marc Ct Available 07/06/20 IIsland condo close to beach and shopping - 1149sf, 2BR/2BA condo on south end of Amelia Island. Recently renovated. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Fernandina Beach
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3030 Sea Marsh Rd - 3030 Club Villas
3030 Sea Marsh Rd, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1743 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 1743 sf. 2BR/2.5BA Beautifully furnished and renovated Omni Amelia Island Plantation villa overlooking the nature preserve. Master Suite with balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Fernandina Beach
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1144 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
304 Baltic Court
304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
892 sqft
304 Baltic Court Available 07/02/20 304 BALTIC CT - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE ON 07/02/2020 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING.
