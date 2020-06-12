/
2 bedroom apartments
151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA
7 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
1 Unit Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
5 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1086 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
1 Unit Available
2840 Cochise Ct
2840 Cochise Court, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1031 sqft
REMODELED DUPLEX - This beautiful, updated duplex features newer laminate flooring, fresh paint & much more! Large living areas open to kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded range.
La Riviera
2 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1122 sqft
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
1 Unit Available
7351 Lincoln Avenue
7351 Lincoln Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Carmichael - Super cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home was remodeled with quartz counters, cherry cabinets, tile shower, and laminate flooring throughout. Inside laundry area, small backyard, and 1 car garage also included.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
