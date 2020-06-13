145 Apartments for rent in Florin, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8144 Creeping Willow Lane
8144 Creeping Willow Ln, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1499 sqft
Newer 3bd/2.5 ba Home with 2 Car Garage in Gated Community - This newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Willow Cottages gated community in Sacramento near Power Inn Road & Elsie Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Florin
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8232 Bedford Cove Way
8232 Bedford Cove Way, Sacramento County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1663 sqft
Close to Schools & Hwy 99 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage, living room, family room, fireplace, fully landscaped backyard. Close to parks and schools. Tenant pays water sewer and trash.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
7418 Whitmore St
7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cordova
1 Unit Available
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
Results within 5 miles of Florin
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
College-Glen
40 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pocket
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
South Rosemont
6 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakeside
10 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Rosemont
10 Units Available
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Florin, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Florin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

