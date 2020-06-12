/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florin, CA
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8144 Creeping Willow Lane
8144 Creeping Willow Ln, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1499 sqft
Newer 3bd/2.5 ba Home with 2 Car Garage in Gated Community - This newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Willow Cottages gated community in Sacramento near Power Inn Road & Elsie Avenue.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7640 Coolfields Way
7640 Coolfields Way, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1379 sqft
7640 Coolfields Way Available 07/01/20 7640 Coolfields Way - . (RLNE4820813)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
8173 Speilberg Way
8173 Spielberg Way, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1374 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/s13aUTy1g6c Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring, large rooms, new central air system and a large private back yard.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Florin
1 Unit Available
7505 Williwaw Ln
7505 Willowan Lane, Florin, CA
Two Story 4 Bedroom Home - We have a 4 Bedroom home on a dead end street. This 4 Bedroom home has space in the Kitchen for dining and a spread out family room so make sure we check this one out. www.keyrealtycenter.com application fee: 40.
Results within 1 mile of Florin
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
7420 East Parkway
7420 East Parkway, Parkway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1428 sqft
Desirable Sacramento Home with Upgrades Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8232 Bedford Cove Way
8232 Bedford Cove Way, Sacramento County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1663 sqft
Close to Schools & Hwy 99 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage, living room, family room, fireplace, fully landscaped backyard. Close to parks and schools. Tenant pays water sewer and trash.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
7418 Whitmore St
7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cordova
1 Unit Available
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8571 Zinnia Way
8571 Zinnia Way, Elk Grove, CA
What a great place to call home!! - 4 Bedroom ready for you to call home. This home is very inviting and close to most things Elk Grove has to offer. Application Fee: 40.00 Security Deposit Starts at 2000.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
7342 Mandy Drive
7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
Results within 5 miles of Florin
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
College-Glen
42 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
South Rosemont
8 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Lakeside
10 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,493
1394 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
3950 T Street
3950 T Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1491 sqft
This home is located in the classic tree-lined Elmhurst neighborhood, approximately 1491 square feet with a living room, dining area, office space, loft, carpet, hardwood floors, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room w/ hook-ups, heating,
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Walbridge Way
6701 Walbridge Way, Elk Grove, CA
Spacious Corner Lot - Located near dining, shopping and parks. This corner lot property has plenty of space inside and outside. Inviting patio upon entry, separate family room from living/dining room combo.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
6124 Jefjen Way
6124 Jefjen Way, Elk Grove, CA
6124 Jefjen Way Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Elk Grove Home - AVAIL 7/1 - Beautifully appointed four bedroom, three bath home features a spacious 3199 square feet of living space including a formal living room, dining room, family room, ten foot
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7626 Killdeer Way
7626 Killdeer Way, Elk Grove, CA
Charming home in established neighborhood 4Bedrooms, 3Baths. - Well maintained 4Bedrooms, 3Baths, and 2-car garage located in Laguna Creek neighborhood. a bedroom and full bath downstairs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CA