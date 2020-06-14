18 Apartments for rent in Dixon, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Dixon
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Davis Manor
5 Units Available
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Results within 10 miles of Dixon
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Davis
11 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Davis
19 Units Available
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located within the desirable south area which is minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
North Davis
1 Unit Available
205 Ipanema Place
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3455 Koso Street
3455 Koso Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Davis
1 Unit Available
1301 F St
1301 F Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2230 Glacier Dr
2230 Glacier Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1551 sqft
2230 Glacier Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 bedroom House in West Davis - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, huge backyard, near parks and schools This house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, one bedroom is closed off.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
5144 Glide Dr
5144 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Remodeled 2br/2b DUPLEX - Property Id: 277000 REMODELED in 2019 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH DUPLEX IN DAVIS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT, NEW LAMINATE, REFRIGERATE , CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARK & PIONEER ELEMENTARY
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dixon, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dixon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

