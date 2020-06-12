/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
169 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23828 S VACATION Way
23828 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
This is a fully furnished vacation home.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25456 S TRURO Drive
25456 South Truro Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1384 sqft
Furnished home Available July 1, 2020 thru October 31.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
26001 S SHERBROOK Drive
26001 South Sherbrook Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1922 sqft
Fully furnished home in age restricted community 40+ available August 1st 2020 thru December 31 2020 Award winning commmunity offering six golf courses, tennis, Pickleball, private restaraunts and bars, healthclub and more.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9518 E SUNRIDGE Drive
9518 East Sunridge Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1763 sqft
Like new home, just remodeled and ready for executive tenants. Available September 1, 2020 Thru December 1, 2020 ideal for someone in need of temporary housing.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9714 E SHERWOOD Way
9714 East Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1823 sqft
Wow, beautiful fully furnished home on the golf course in Sun Lakes. Available NOW thru October 30, 2020 Landlord pays w/s/t TV and Internet service, HOA Dues and taxes!!! North facing golf course view, extensively remodeled home, 1823 sq. ft.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9615 E BUD Court
9615 East Bud Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Available July 5, 2020 thru November 30, 2020. Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home w/ golf cart included in an award winning Adult community offering resort amenities with all the comforts of home.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25231 S PAPAGO Place
25231 Papago Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Welcome to ''La Hacienda!'' Really super two master suite floor plan located on the walking lakes in Sun Lakes Country Club with a hacienda flavor. Beautifully appointed yet very comfortable.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive
10819 East Bellflower Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
This completely remodeled home is one of the nicest in the community. Located in Palo Verde his 2 bedroom plus office home has a great layout with both a formal and eat in dining area.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9909 E DONEGAL Court
9909 East Donegal Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1825 sqft
Two master en suites tiled throughout with great updates. New cabinets in the kitchen & guest suite with granite counters & Stainless steel appliances. Smooth ceilings, designer paint & light/fan fixtures.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25645 S 99TH Drive
25645 South 99th Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1744 sqft
Available March 1st 2020. Very nice waterfront property in Cottonwood HOA of Sun Lakes. Large covered patio to enjoy beautiful views of the lake and fountain. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, fully furnished.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9644 E NACOMA Drive
9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 by the month or long term.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23804 S VACATION Way
23804 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1572 sqft
Oakwood Country Club Designer Furnished Villa! Absolutely stunning, light and bright single story villa minimum lease length is one month per HOA. Four months minimum if Jan-April leased.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
24809 South Drifter Drive
24809 South Drifter Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1833 sqft
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished chandler 2/2 home located in prestigious sun lakes adult community with updated paint, tile flooring, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, split master with huge
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
8941 E Sun Lakes Blvd S
8941 East Sun Lakes Boulevard South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
This lovely home is located within the 55+ adult community of Sun Lakes, where you'll never run out of clubs to join and activities to partake in. Visit https://www.sunlakesofarizona.com/ for a full description.
1 of 51
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
25046 S Foxglenn Dr
25046 South Foxglenn Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1641 sqft
Furnished Rental - 30 Day Minimum - Furnished Rental in Sun Lakes. 55+ Community. Everything you need to enjoy life! This home has it all! Two bedrooms and two full baths. Kitchen is open to the family room for easy entertaining.
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9466 E Sun Lakes Blvd N
9466 East Sun Lakes Boulevard North, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
Sun Lakes Seasonal Home on the Green - Beautiful home located right on the Green inside of the desirable Sun Lakes Country Club. 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished- Home has been recently painted, new flooring has been installed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
8837 E Fairway Blvd
8837 East Fairway Boulevard, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1928 sqft
Sun Lakes Golf Course Rental - Come enjoy the AZ sunshine with this amazing rental that backs up to the golf course. Brand NEW Carpet and Paint. This home features 2 beds, 2 baths, large Arizona room, and a den.
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25845 S. Howard Drive
25845 S Howard Dr, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
55+ Sun Lakes Community Fully Furnished Rental!! - Located next to Cottonwood Palo Verde Golf Club! Perfect location in 55+ community! Lovely home with tile in kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms featuring
1 of 10
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9050 E OLIVE Lane
9050 East Olive Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1617 sqft
TOTALLY remodeled and Updated. New Flooring-Granite Counters. Very Open and Beautiful. Living Room and Formal Dining opening up to the Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with new walk in Shower in Master Bath. Golf Cart Shed. Large side Patio.
Results within 1 mile of Sun Lakes
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
11 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
981 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Octotillo
12 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Fulton Ranch
1 Unit Available
4777 S FULTON RANCH Boulevard
4777 S Fulton Ranch Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1246 sqft
Welcome to a Luxury gated community surrounded by a beautiful lake! This upscale townhouse offers 2 bedrooms l 2 full bathrooms l Kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite counter top & a kitchen island.
