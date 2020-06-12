Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Fort Smith, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Two Sisters Ct
504 Two Sisters Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3066 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home 3100SF - Absolute gorgeous home located in a very desirable neighborhood.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Massard
1 Unit Available
3500 South 74th Street - B-06
3500 South 74th Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$525
1020 sqft
Situated in the heart of Fort Smith's growing east-side, Three Corners is mere blocks away from numerous popular restaurants and shopping locations, as well as Mercy Hospital.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1316 North Albert Pike Ave - A
1316 North Albert Pike Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$505
900 sqft
Newly updated both inside and out, we are centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, just four blocks from the UAFS campus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5200 South U Street - 056
5200 South U Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, Woodcrest Park offers all of the amenities you are looking for. We have 7 floors plans to chose from- all boasting spacious living and bedrooms, patios, balconies, and large closets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1223 North 37th
1223 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1320 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5500-5502 Summit Court - 5500
5500 Summit Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Features granite countertop, ceiling fans. I bedroom downstairs with private bath, 2 bedrooms upstairs with tub and shower combination. 1 mile to University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5701 Free Ferry RD Unit #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1440 sqft
A bit of paradise in the middle of the city! Come see what living life in a gated community is all about. Large 1 bedroom condo w/spacious master suite on upper level w/enclosed porch.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6809 Veterans Avenue
6809 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
6811 Veterans Avenue
6811 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1719 Houston Street
1719 Houston St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Beautiful new duplex features spacious open living and kitchen area, energy efficient LED Lighting, low maintenance flooring and all appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
7809 Joseph Street
7809 Joseph Street, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$750
1430 sqft
4 Bedroom Home for Rent off Cavanaugh Rd - 7809 Joseph Street in Fort Smith is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two stories.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Smith

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
220 West Gary Street - B
220 W Gary St, Greenwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1332 sqft
Greenwood. 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Central Heat and Air, washer and dryer connections. Lawn care provided. Duplex 3 bedroom, 2 full baths with a 2 car garage in Greenwood AR.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Smith, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Smith renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

