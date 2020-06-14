Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Fairhope, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairhope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Ave.
751 Prospect Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1046 sqft
751 Prospect Ave. Available 07/02/20 Fairhope Cottage - Cozy two bedroom cottage just a short walk to downtown Fairhope. Enjoy afternoons on the front porch or quiet back deck. Surrounded by lovely trees on a corner lot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
416 South Section Street
416 South Section Street, Fairhope, AL
Studio
$1,200
FAIRHOPE COTTAGE - This home has Charm! Located minutes from Downtown Fairhope, you're in walking distance from all Fairhope has to offer. You're also only 4 or 5 minutes from the Fairhope Pier.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Azalea Street
370 Azalea Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845 An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
321 Lennox Square
321 Lennox Square, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2520 sqft
Like new home in mint condition on the square in Stone Creek. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout except wet areas, amazing kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances and center island with bar and tiled back-splash.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
371 S Church Street
371 South Church Street, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2178 sqft
This is it!!! The perfect one level home on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Fairhope and the Bay. New roof, hot water heater and new HVAC. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, split bedroom plan. Kitchen has granite countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
60 Mershon Street
60 Mershon St, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
806 sqft
Cute Fairhope cottage rental. There is one bedroom and one bathroom, but an additional room that could be used as a bedroom but does not have a closet. Cute as a button with hardwood floors and resent updates.
Results within 1 mile of Fairhope
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Fairhope
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
15 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
24523 Austin Road
24523 Austin Rd, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2560 sqft
Welcome to this stunning new Truland Home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2323 sqft
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,
Results within 10 miles of Fairhope
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$865
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
31443 Buckingham Blvd
31443 Buckingham Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2065 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Spanish Fort Churchill Subdivision.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
32028 Calder Ct
32028 Calder Ct, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairhope, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairhope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

