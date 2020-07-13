All apartments in Madison
University Row

725 University Row · (608) 719-3914
Location

725 University Row, Madison, WI 53705

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 346 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
University Row is one of Madisons newest and most prime apartment properties. Its truly located in the center of it all. Youre minutes from downtown, Hilldale Mall, fantastic restaurants, the bike path, great shopping, UW Hospital & Clinics, Research Park, Metcalfes Market, Sundance Theater and Willy Street Co-op.\n\nUniversity Row features studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 2 plus den bedroom luxury apartments and amenities such as an interactive green rooftop courtyard with fire pit, lounge seating, grills and a Bocce court.\n\nOther features include a community room, underground parking, bike storage, on site management, and, of course, your pets are welcome. Apartments feature private patios and balconies, high-end interior finishes, granite kitchen islands, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, in-unit washers and dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Additional: Renter’s Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee:
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Contact for more details. Dogs are not allowed in 2nd floor interior units.
Cats
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Row have any available units?
University Row has 5 units available starting at $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does University Row have?
Some of University Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Row currently offering any rent specials?
University Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Row pet-friendly?
Yes, University Row is pet friendly.
Does University Row offer parking?
Yes, University Row offers parking.
Does University Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Row have a pool?
No, University Row does not have a pool.
Does University Row have accessible units?
No, University Row does not have accessible units.
Does University Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Row has units with dishwashers.
