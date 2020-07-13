Amenities
University Row is one of Madisons newest and most prime apartment properties. Its truly located in the center of it all. Youre minutes from downtown, Hilldale Mall, fantastic restaurants, the bike path, great shopping, UW Hospital & Clinics, Research Park, Metcalfes Market, Sundance Theater and Willy Street Co-op.\n\nUniversity Row features studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 2 plus den bedroom luxury apartments and amenities such as an interactive green rooftop courtyard with fire pit, lounge seating, grills and a Bocce court.\n\nOther features include a community room, underground parking, bike storage, on site management, and, of course, your pets are welcome. Apartments feature private patios and balconies, high-end interior finishes, granite kitchen islands, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, in-unit washers and dryers.