2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
138 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mukilteo, WA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harbour Pointe
18 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1218 sqft
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Harbour Pointe
21 Units Available
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
987 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harbour Pointe
8 Units Available
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Mukilteo, Washington, next to Harbour Pointe Golf Club. Our exceptional homes feature a variety of outstanding apartment features and finish options.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Harbour Pointe
17 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
799 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Mukilteo
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Mukilteo
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
8 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Westmont
9 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
849 sqft
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
915 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Holly
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Everett Mall South
32 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
