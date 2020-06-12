/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
Results within 5 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
995 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
205 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
29 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1212 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1130 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
10719 BRICE COURT
10719 Brice Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
Charming 3 Level End unit Townhome in sought after neighborhood. This beautiful home features 2 large master suites on upper level & finished basement with fireplace-can be used as third bedroom/office or guest room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5312 Windbreak Dr
5312 Windbreak Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Video available. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom finished/partially furnished basement apartment in Lees Parke Subdivision of Fredericksburg. New eat in kitchen, living room, private entrance, and fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6501 HARRISON ROAD
6501 Harrison Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
956 sqft
Beautifully Renovated (2018) and ready for occupancy on 7/10/2020. New Siding, Windows, HVAC, Appliances, Ceramic Tile, Granite, Carpet and much more. Upper Level Bedroom has separate sitting room/office. Large Corner Lot on almost an acre.
Results within 10 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
894 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Celebrate Virginia
40 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
17 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1423 DANDRIDGE STREET
1423 Dandridge Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Adorable, remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with large living room/dining room combo. Located in Downtown Fredericksburg and walking distance to University of Mary Washington. 1 reserved parking spot per unit.
Similar Pages
Spotsylvania Courthouse 1 BedroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse 3 BedroomsSpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with Balcony
Spotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with GarageSpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with GymSpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with ParkingSpotsylvania Courthouse Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VAReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VA