Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roanoke, VA

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Mecca Gardens
12 Units Available
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Peachtree-Norwood
Contact for Availability
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
South Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Land
1 Unit Available
451 Arbutus Street
451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Hollins Center
1 Unit Available
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1395 sqft
Lovely home in NE Roanoke City with great updates and beautiful hardwood floors on entry level.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Peachtree-Norwood
1 Unit Available
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Melrose-Rugby
1 Unit Available
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath unit. http://www.fiahomesroanoke.com to submit an application or schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Roanoke

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
131 Southampton Dr
131 Southampton Drive, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome - 3 bed 2 1/2 bath full basement very spacious and very roomy comes with fridge, stove dishwasher , small pet allowed, no utilities included a must see. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5848958)

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4705 Cordell Drive, SW
4705 Cordell Drive, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1755 sqft
3 Level Split with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths in Hidden Valley School District - Fabulous 3 level split in SW County. Hidden Valley school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and two baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1044 Highland Rd
1044 Highland Road, Salem, VA
Salem Schools, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - Enjoy this lovely spacious home with 1673 square feet with 3 floors, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
140 Gretchen Ct.
140 Gretchen Court, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Vinton - Fabulous end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Very modern feel with several updates. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Patio out back for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ridge Wood Park
1 Unit Available
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 5 miles of Roanoke
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
8 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Daleville
Contact for Availability
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1375 sqft
The Reserve at Daleville offers new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments in an amenity-filled community, conveniently located just minutes from downtown Botetourt County restaurants, businesses, and medical offices.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6139 Carolina TRL
6139 Carolina Trail, Hollins, VA
5 bedroom 3.5 Bath home for rent in North Roanoke County. Property is 3000 sq ft and features eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
58 Dove CT
58 Dove Court, Botetourt County, VA
Beautiful two story home for rent! The entry level features kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room, gas log fireplace, Hardwood floors & 1/2 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Roanoke
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Daleville
81 Units Available
Daleville Town Center
65 Town Center St, Daleville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1128 sqft
Located close to recreational opportunities in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
320 Dogwood Hill RD
320 Dogwood Hill Road, Boones Mill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1.25 acres in a quiet wooded setting. Home had several renovations with modern kitchen. All appliances and also washer and dryer included.

June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report. Roanoke rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roanoke rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Roanoke rents held steady over the past month

Roanoke rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Roanoke stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Roanoke's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Roanoke, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Roanoke rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Roanoke, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Roanoke is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Roanoke's median two-bedroom rent of $871 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Roanoke.
    • While Roanoke's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Roanoke than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Roanoke.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

